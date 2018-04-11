Kaya Tiwi set off defence with win over Barchando

Lynette Matheka in Embu @Peoplesport11

Girls’ basketball title holders Kaya Tiwi cruised to a comfortable 68-32 first match win against Barchando as the Term One Kenya Secondary School Association (KSSSSA) national games kicked off in Embu yesterday.

The match started on a low scoring note as Kaya Tiwi’s Yvonne Atieno made the first three baskets for her side, registering the first three-pointer for nine points with Barchando’s Ayum Abui making two baskets, Julia Akoth making a third for eight points in the first quarter.

The champions dominated the second quarter of the match keeping their opponents on their own half for the better part of the quarter, for a 25-6 score to go into the breather with a 20 point cushion.

The third and fourth quarters were no different as the Nyanza representatives faded away in a 14-7, 20-11 beating. Irene Onyango top scored in the match with 20 points to hand her side the win.

In another match, Nairobi representatives Buru Buru Girls gave North Eastern’s Moi Girls Mandera a 76-4 thrashing in a one-sided match. In boys’ basketball, Meru School had a walk in the park when they faced Wajir High subjecting the latter to a 102- 34 drubbing.

Forward Deng Kuol Deng top scored for Meru with 32 points while Mohammed Aden was the star of the seemingly inept Wajir scoring an impressive 18 points. Mombasa’s Aga Khan fell to Nyanza’s Ambira by 11 points in a 68-57 scoreline.

The former relegated a 10-09 first quarter lead to fall to the hard fighting Ambira who played to 18-15, 18-10 and 22-23 quarters to clinch the win. Elisha Odhiambo emerged the top scorer in the match with 24 points.

In boys’ handball Rift Valley’s Saniak stunned Mangu 26-14 while Nyanza’s Kanyawanga cruised to an easy 41-12 win over Sabunley of North Eastern. In girls’ handball, Sega Dispatched Eastern’s Kwanthanze 26-17.