Defending champions Kakamega beat hapless Miathene

Lynette Matheka in Embu @Peoplesport11

Brookside-sponsored Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One national games kicked off yesterday morning at Kangaru School in Embu County with little upsets recorded in rugby group stages.

Defending champions Kakamega High School made their title defence intentions known from the onset with a 59-13 thrashing of debutants Miathene from Eastern region.

Miathene drew first blood in the first minute through a Dennis Mwirigi converted try that exposed Kakamega’s lack of concentration, the try immediately snapping the champions into action.

“The first few minutes of the match were really intense and my players’ concentration was wanting. Our experience and mental strength came to play and we were able to rise above the setback to win the game,“ said Kakamega assistant coach Butala Wambi.

Daniel Kamau quickly salvaged Kakamega’s image with Tony Owino making back to back tries to give the champions the lead. Stephen Wafula and John Omondi added their names to the score sheet for the match to head to the breather on 25- 7 in favour of Kakamega.

Miathene managed two penalties in the second half for the final score of 13 while Kakamega’s Emmanuel Sakwa made three tries, converting two while Cabrine Muhanga’s drop goal won the game for Kakamega.

“We have tough matches today and tomorrow and they all are a must win. We are confident of defending our title, “ Wambi added. In another match St Mary’s Yala carried the day over Alliance in a 17- 5 win, the match heading into the breather with a single converted try for the eventual winner.

Caleb Muturi made the try with Moses Owino making the conversion. William Wambua gave Alliance the consolation try in the second try. In boys’ hockey, Kisumu Day had a good start as they saw off Shimo la Tewa 3-0 while Western’s Musingu humiliated hosts Kangaru 3-1 on their own turf.

In girls’ hockey St Joseph’s Kibwezi started on a losing note to Trans Nzoia Mixed falling 2-1 while Nairobi’s Mt. Laverna lost 1-0 to Kerugoya. Moi Girls Marsabit open the fixtures today against Nyamira Girls while Bura play Tigoi. Mt Laverna face Trans Nzoia with Kerugoya facing off with St Joseph’s Kibwezi.