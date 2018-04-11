Limit presidential tenure to boost inclusivity, MPs told

An international lobby group has urged Parliament to amend the Constitution to restrict presidential tenure to a seven-year single term. Global Peace Foundation also wants the presidency to be rotational to ensure all communities have a chance to ascend to power.

The lobby, which has been championing for the changes, said this was the only sure way of ending politically-instigated ethnic divisions that the country grapple with every election cycle.

Foundation officials made the recommendations when they appeared before the National Assembly’s National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity committee.

Country executive director Daniel Juma said limiting the presidential term would cure election-related tension and suspicions among communities.

“If the Constitution is changed to allow the President to serve only one seven-year term like it happens in Korea, Philippines and Vietnam, the Head of State and his Cabinet would then focus on service delivery throughout the term,” Juma told the committee chaired by Maina Kamanda.

“Under the current dispensation the first term of a sitting President is spent of looking for ways to ensure they are re-elected and rewarding cronies without addressing development,” he added.

The NGO pledged support for a bill moved by Tiaty MP William Kamket seeking to make similar constitutional changes. Kamket wants the powers of the President reduced by creating the position of a Prime Minister.

Kamanda welcomed the proposals by the civil society body, saying it would create a healthy debate on the inclusivity debate.

“The one thing that will keep dividing Kenyans at every elections is the position of the presidency, because there is a believe that the community whose member clinches it helps advance the interests of their region, which is not necessarily the case,” he said.

Kamanda said although devolution was meant to boost inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources, little has changed.

Foundation’s vice president David Caprara challenged the MPs to institute measures that can audit government appointments and ensure inclusivity.