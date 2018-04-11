Gala pours scorn on divisive politics

Michael Muraya @michael_muraya

The winners gala of the Kenya National Drama Festival kicked off yesterday, where top teams showcased their items ahead of the official closing of the fete today.

Narrators from St Mary’s Yala took the audience through a captivating presentation of a narrative entitled Time Out. The narrative satirised the political situation in the country in the aftermath of last year’s General Election using the analogy of a soccer match.

It was presented by M Kingston ans M Patroba with the help of back-up singers, who kept the audience glued as they artistically laid bare the fragile concept of national cohesion.

The narrative was directed by the St Mary’s Yala Deputy Principal, Fredrick Shitubi and Otundo J. Also in the gala was another narrative by Koyonzo Boys High School entitled Chibudi-Chibudae, which also satirised the rows and wrangles that followed the August, 8 polls.

The narrators took the audience through a riveting story of a family that was falling apart, and showed the need to have one united family.

Presented by Derrick Ndoli and Miguel Mwandia, the story mirrored the recent political instability in the country that led to the calls of succession, through the tale of a family that had so many wrangles it chose to disaggregate.

But in the end, the family reconciled and decided that henceforth, instead of succession, they should fix the issues hurting their unity.

The narrative was directed by Oronga Janet and Irai Oloo. From the universities and colleges section, gala teams included the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication who presented a Kiswahili play dubbed Uhayawani, Kenyatta University Ruiru Campus with a narrative and Kibabii TTC who presented a play dubbed Pendulum. Today, Bungoma Boys’ High School will take up the stage to jig to the tunes of their creative cultural dance entitled Siwuyisio.

The dance explores the saga surrounding the transfer of secondary school principals and how some of them are ejected from their work stations.

Bungoma have over many years, dominated in the choral verse category but this year, windfall has fallen and they are edging close to clinching the much coveted trophy of the winning creative cultural dance. The presentation is produced by Samuel Kaunda and choreographed by veteran thespian Toili Khisa and Violet Moga.