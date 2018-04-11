President assents to Division of Revenue Bill

Operations at the counties which had stalled because of lack of finances will now move after President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Division of Revenue 2018/19, allowing the National Treasury to release Sh372 billion to the devolved units.

President Uhuru yesterday signed into law the Division of Revenue Bill for 2018/19 financial year. The counties will receive Sh314 billion in equitable shared revenue and Sh58 billion as conditional grants both from the National Treasury and international donors.

Law provisions The bill—signed at State House, Nairobi—provides for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally between the National and County governments.

Constitution provides for the vertical (equitable) sharing of revenue raised nationally between the two levels of government. Article 202 of the Constitution, also provides for additional allocations to the county governments from the national government’s share of revenue.

These allocations can either be conditional (conditional grants) or unconditional. The bill was presented to the President for signing by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Also present were Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto and Assistant to the National Assembly Clerk, James Njoroge Mwangi.

Parliament passed the bill two weeks ago and for the first time under the current Constitution, it went through without going for mediation. Similar bills had to be mediated following disputes between the two Houses of Parliament, with the Senate pushing for more allocations.