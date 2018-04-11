KPA faces queries on unpaid duty

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The taxman has asked Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to explain its failure to pay duty worth Sh2.63 billion for 1,884 unaccounted for containers destined to Uganda.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) expressed concerns that it has yet to receive any responses from KPA on the matter despite Uganda Revenue Authority indicating that KPA records show the Uganda bound containers were at the port.

In the letter signed by the Commissioner of Customs Service, the absence of the response from KPA to provide evidence of the transfer of the cargo had seen KRA branding the subject cargo as unaccounted.

While demanding for payment, KRA reminded KPA of KRA’s act which stipulates that where goods and services are handed over by the importing vessel or shipping agent to an owner of transit shed, the owner shall be accountable for the goods including payment of duty to such goods.

“You are required to arrange to pay the commissioner of customs the requisite duty estimated as Sh2.6 billion,” reads the letter. This came even as it emerged that the alleged officer who was dealing with matter at the time it happened at KRA was transferred to the KRA training school to avoid following up on the matter.

Yesterday the Public Investments Committee (PIC) which was meeting KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini, demanded for an explanation on the progress especially because this issue dates back to 2015.

PIC chairperson Abdulswamad Nassir told Njiraini to provide a detailed explanation on the matter even as he questioned the Auditor General Edward Ouko over his failure to take up the matter as audit query in the 2015/2016 audit report. Nassir termed the matter as grave due to its sensitivity as it also touched on Uganda.