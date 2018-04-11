Sorry tale of MCAs unable to deliver due to illiteracy

While Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) have held the fort and steered counties with average results, they are still, by and large, saddled by debilitating image problems.

There have been numerous and often ferocious verbal and physical attacks among MCAs across the country, ignited largely by self-serving pursuits. Such altercations, not surprisingly, have stolen the limelight.

That aside, apprehensions linger over the capacity of many MCAs to live up to the challenge of pursuing county goals on development, growth and enhancing equity.

And which is why a report by ODM chairman John Mbadi this week painting a downbeat assessment of the capacity of nominated MCAs to execute oversight and legislative roles is depressing.

Mbadi of ODM said many nominated MCAs were virtually illiterate with the consequence of stagnating service delivery at the counties.

Degree and minimum education requirement for elected leaders was a source of lively debate when the House Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee in the 10th Parliament made a raft of recommendations, including the degree requirement.

We recall then Kisumu Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o passionately arguing that academic qualification provided the solution to what he termed dismal leadership quality at the counties.

The degree question remains contentious with those opposed saying there’s no direct linkage between effective representation at the County or National Assembly and academic certificates.

However, our underlying problem is weak ethical infrastructure that does not comprehensively punish impunity. The subsequent stampede to acquire degrees, including dubious ones, has not changed the ethical terrain.

It was not the illiterate legislators who felt no moral pangs as they stripped Chapter Six of the Constitution (on Leadership and Integrity) of provisions that would have made elected leaders more accountable.

However, on the balance and as much as there is no guarantee that education and leadership capacity go hand in glove, there is also no doubt about the intrinsic value of education.

Individuals with reasonable education tend to have broader vision, deeper knowledge and stronger analytical command and are more likely to impact more positively on both county and national affairs.

The responsibilities legislators perform can indisputably benefit from deeper and broader understanding of issues.

Perhaps, this is where Mbadi’s shock which he attributed to self-serving nomination criteria emanated. Concern must be how to detox these MCAs of the deadly cocktail of ignorance and impunity.

Kenyans deserve leaders less beholden to self-benefit and those who nominate solely based on loyalty and other narrow interests must take note.