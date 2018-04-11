Toward ‘smart cities’: Lessons from around the globe

Sachen Gudka

Historically, the growth of cities and their development has always been haphazard. For instance, the growth of Nairobi was based on the needs of the then new railway line that ran through to the port of Mombasa. Later developments on water and sewerage were, therefore, retrospective and reactive.

This was a global tendency, with very few exceptions. However, in recent years, we have witnessed more proactive approaches to building, redeveloping, re-styling and reforming cities worldwide.

The term ‘smart cities’ emerged as a result of this new thinking. It is often applied to cities that employ smart and practical use of technology, to mainly, improve their infrastructural efficiencies and increase accessibility to basic amenities.

Inadvertently, in a highly dynamic world, with an ever-surging populace and fast-depleting natural resources, ‘smart cities’ now incorporate the very crucial aspect of sustainability.

The cities of the future will centre environmental conservation, sustainable consumption and restoration of natural resources. This means, unlike the historical haphazard growth of cities, every building, dam, site or road, will be well-thought-out and installed with a view to accomplishing the above.

Of course, there are many ways to achieve this, but I will zero in on two integral and interlinked components of a sustainable future that underline all efforts—energy efficiency and waste management.

Why these two? Because there is no activity towards building cities that does not involve a significant amount of energy use, and inevitably, the same activity produces different types of waste.

Presently, world cities expend 80 per cent of the total energy found on earth. Similarly, total waste in the world is colossal. According to the World Bank, present Municipal Solid Waste generation is at 1.3 billion tonnes annually, numbers which are expected to double by 2025.

In Kenya, both energy and waste are critical drivers of development and somehow, we are yet to reconfigure them into economic solutions for our advancement.

There are countries that are applying the aforementioned futuristic approach to building sustainable future cities. Denmark, for instance, incinerates its waste to generate district heating and electricity.

They continue to perfect this technology towards the production of clean electricity for citizens. While doing so, Denmark continues to ensure the operation of the plants has the lowest environmental impact possible. Similarly, Singapore incinerates 8,200 tonnes of garbage daily, according to Smart Cities Dive.

This energy powers about 900 households daily. Kenya is leading in the region in terms of renewable energy solutions. As the first country in Africa to produce geothermal power at 200MW and a notable solar energy producer, we have the aptitude to lead in energy efficiency through sustainable approaches such as recycling and reusing of our waste.

Our awareness on capability to solve environmental challenges and move towards a green future were demonstrated by the fact that we were, again, the first country in Africa to open a carbon exchange. So where is the disconnect?

We need to strengthen our will towards waste management through various efforts, including inculcating it in our education system. Individually, we need to cultivate strong ethos on respecting and protecting environment and natural resources, for better living.

This will, should then be reinforced by strong institutions and progressive regulations that ensure both environmental conservation and economic development are complementary.

In 2005, the world knew very little of Slovenia’s capital city Ljubljana; however, within a decade, it instituted a waste management system that saw it become the first zero waste capital in Europe in 2015. Kenya can do this, too. We have set a strong foundation, that is awaiting urgent and sustainable actualisation. The writer is Kenya Association of Manufacturers vice-chair