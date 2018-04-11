Kameme TV turns 1 year

Kenya’s leading vernacular television station, Kameme TV, marked a milestone as it celebrated its first anniversary. To this effect, several events were lined up to toast to the occasion.

Over the weekend, the station’s Kigoco Team steered by PK Karitei, Keziah Kariuki and DJ Chris Stylus made their way to Christian Foundation Fellowship church along Bunyala Road, Nairobi, to mark the fete.

Among the artistes who performed to an energetic congregation were Grace Mwai, Jimmy Gait, Wanyoike James, Joyce Irungu, Joyce Wanjiru, Mary Lincon, Chege wa Willy and Mwangi Zachayo.

To crown the night, Bishop Harrison Ng’ang’a and his wife Lucy Harrison joined the Kameme TV team, which was led by the stations Head of News Caroline Mwangi (Bobo) to a cake-cutting ceremony.

The crew also headed to Prayers Beyond Boundaries temple in Ngara, Nairobi, where one of Kameme FM (Kameme TV’s sister radio station) hosts, Bishop Lucy wa Ngunjiri led celebrations with a live televised church service attended by the company’s HR manager Annabelle Iraki.

The celebrations concluded yesterday as Mediamax CEO Ian Fernandes led the staff in a cake-cutting ceremony at the company’s DSM Place headquarters in Nairobi. The station broadcasts in the Kikuyu dialect. Reporting CHEBET KORIR, Photos/EUSTACE MAINA and ALICE MBURU