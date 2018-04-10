Guardiola seeks Manchester City hangover cure

Manchester, Monday @Peoplesports11

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City’s inability to maintain a two-goal lead against Manchester United could weigh on players’ minds when seeking to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday night.

City led 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday through goals by Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gündogan. Yet after the break, City crumbled as two Paul Pogba strikes and Chris Smalling’s 69th-minute winner ensured Guardiola’s team failed to win and thus missed a chance to claim the title.

City were also shaky in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League first leg last Wednesday and Guardiola is conscious that their aim to progress to the semi-finals has been made more difficult after the scars of the past week.

If Liverpool score once City would need five goals to knock out Jürgen Klopp’s side. Asked if the memory of City’s collapse on Saturday could affect players’ minds if they were to go two ahead again, Guardiola said: “It’s difficult, difficult for our mood not winning and, yeah, that can happen.

But maybe we will improve for the future regarding this and realise that sometimes it is not enough what you’ve done [and need to do more] to win.”

He added: “In the first half against United we tried to do what we’ve done all season but maybe it’s not enough to win at Champions League level or the Premier League. If that’s so I will have to recognise that I’m not good enough or the way we want to play is not able to do that.” -GUARDIAN