Baraza now Sofapaka head coach as Ssimbwa resigns

Sofapaka’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Thika United was far from damning and it was thus surprising for the former’s Head Coach Sam Ssimbwa to resign from his role as Head Coach and which has left the club’s faithful in a spin.

Even before making the decision, Ssimbwa looked destined for an exit after failing to take the league’s strangle hold despite the fact that he has arguably the most expensive outfit in the competition and it was always not going to go down well with club bosses for losing crucial matches against Mathare United, Nzoia Sugar, Bandari and Thika United whose squads cannot be compared to Sofapaka’s in terms monetary value.

The development means that deputy coach John Baraza will take over the mantle at Batoto Ba Mungu in an interim capacity until the league takes a break in June when the club may look for Ssimbwa’s replacement if need be, as the club owner Elly Kalekwa said.

Baraza had his own credentials to be proud of as he briefly takes over Sofapaka’s coaching duties, which include saving the team from relegation in 2016 when the then head coach David Ouma was relieved of his duties.

“I have received Sam Ssimbwa’s resignation letter this afternoon and accepted his wishes with regret. He has had two stints with the club, I know he is a big coach and we as the Sofapaka family wish him well in his endeavours,” said Kalekwa in a statement.

Eight matches were played on Sunday as the league entered the tenth round and besides Sofapaka’s defeat at the hands of Thika United, the other shocker came in form of Posta Rangers loss to Zoo Kericho who are languishing in the lower reaches of the league.

Last year’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mike Madoya’s goal in the 21st minute was enough to hand Zoo FC their second win of the season at the expense of the wasteful Rangers at Green Stadium in Kericho.

The win hauled Zoo from the bottom of the log to seventeenth in the log with seven points while Posta are now seventh with 14 points. Zoo coach Sammy Okoth was elated at the result although he was overly concerned with the litany of missed chances which his charges wasted.

“I am happy we won this match. After a string of poor results, it gives us morale and at least a sense of direction. Posta Rangers had underrated us and once we got the early goal it was really hard for them to get their groove on.

However, we also lost very many open chances which could have made the score line different altogether,” said Okoth. In the meantime, Mathare United continued with their impressive run with a well-deserved 1-0 win over Tusker FC in a match played at the Ruaraka Stadium.

Youngster John Mwangi scored the only goal in the first half. The Slum Boys are on top of the log with 23 points from 10 matches, four points above second placed Gor Mahia who have three matches at hand.