Ndigiti targets good times in Embu for East Africa Games

Gibo Zachary @peoplesport11

After taking local school games by storm, Kenya’s walking race sensation Dominic Ndigiti wants to raise the bar by conquering the East Africa Secondary School Games-cum-East Africa Junior Championships this year.

Ndigiti, who surprised many by winning a rare bronze medal in the World Under18 Championships in Nairobi last year, feels his body is in great shape to break the barrier put by event organisers and represent Kenya for the first time in walking race.

“For the first time, Kenya will take part in the East Africa Secondary School Games walking race which will also be used as a junior championship competition and going by how I’ve been performing since Kasarani last year, I’m happy with my time (42:07).

I look forward to making a mark in the regional championship which is my target now as I want to add to my career the East Africa title,” said Ndigiti.

Ndigiti says East Africa Games organisers have been setting very high qualifying times, the latest being 43 minutes, but his new personal best of 42:07 minutes he clocked during the Nyanza Region Secondary School Sports Association games last month gives him confidence that he will excel in the nationals in Embu this week and clinch a ticket to the regional event.

“The build up right from sub-county, county and Nyanza regional championship has been fantastic and I want to lower my time in Embu during the national competition, a place where I made a best time of 44:37 minutes in 2016. I understand nationals will be tough but I’m ready.

I want to run good times to confirm to them that I’m here to conquer the region,” added Ndigiti. Other school stars expected to defend their national titles in Embu include World Under-18 400m silver medallist Mary Moraa while the boys’ 100m and 200m races will get a new champion after Elijah Matayo completed school last year.