Sercombe, Mutua stables share podium accolades

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Patsy Sercombe and Onesmus Mutua’s stables were once again at war as they dominated the Sunday highlight races held at Ngong Racecourse. Mutua had two of his runners win Bowl events albeit in tight fashion.

Bulawayo, jockeyed by Paul Kiarie, stole the 1,800m Brighton Bowl by two-and-a-half lengths ahead of the ambitious duo of Navy Seal and Knighthood ridden by Leslie Sercombe and Richard Kibet respectively, all of the Sercombe fold.

Kiaries’s fillie was good on pace and his manoeuvres won cheers in a frenetic race. Event though they finished on the podium, the Sercombe duo squandered their chances of getting top spot after allowing the big fillie from Zimbabwe an opening to do damage when it mattered in the meet clocked at 1:55:07.

Same story was evident in the third meet of the afternoon, the 1,400m Montgomery Bowl where Michael Micino leading Public Hero scooped the cup for his stable again denying the adventurous Leslie jockeying Pharaoh’s Advocate.

The veteran runner was only beaten by a neck margin but comfortably left in her wake As Paragon from Stewart McCann’s stable by a commanding three-and-a-quarter lengths.

The race was run in a time of 1:26:06 had big guns lined up with well known racing pedigree like seven-time winner Maasai King and Forewarned who are middle distance thrillers.

Sercombe’s stable left it late as the pair of Leslie and Kibet shrugged off the rest of the pack in the 1,200m Air Force Trophy which incidentally closed the day. Jockey Sercombe wowed the crowd with her track mastery atop Free Wheeler when she beat her team-mate Kibet riding El Mundo by a massive eight lengths at the finish line.

The race that was timed at 1:12:05 also saw Patrick Mungai force trainer Onesmus Mutua’s mare Flash Harry into third position although the former were happy to inflict revenge on the rivals.