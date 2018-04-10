Embu hosts schools national extravaganza

The 2018 edition of the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One national games kick off today at Embu’s Kangaru School with more than 50 teams eyeing titles.

The event, which brings together boys and girls in basketball, rugby15s, hockey, handball, swimming and athletics will see several teams make their debut in the national stage among them Nairobi’s Dagoretti School who will fly the region’s flag in boys’ basketball.

Dagoretti stunned powerhouse Upper Hill in the discipline during the Nairobi region competitions staged last month. Under the stewardship of KSSSA boss Peter Orero, who was behind Upper Hill’s success for many years, the new boys made a huge statement of intent by denying the basketball giants the national slot for the first time in over a decade.

Other debutants include Menengai, who like Dagoretti, felled regional defending champions in rugby 15s Laiser Hill at that level. They will be up against Nairobi’s Upper Hill who picked bronze in last year’s nationals, Eastern’s Kangaru and Galana from coast in Pool B.

The Nairobi representatives are upbeat that they will shake off their disappointing loss in the semi-finals last year and reach the finals to book a slot in the East Africa School Games slated for Rwanda later in August. “We are aware of the task ahead and ready to fight for the national title.

Eight of our players in last season’s squad finished school but we have able replacements, who proved themselves during the regional competitions.

I believe they will be equal to the task,” said coach Thomas Walgwe. In girls’ hockey, Nairobi’s Mt Larvena will be up against regulars St Joseph’s Kibwezi, Kerugoya and Trans Nzoia Mixed in Pool A as they seek to leave a lasting mark in the discipline in their first time at the nationals.

The schedule will kick off this morning with the opening assembly slated for 10am before teams in Pool A across all the disciplines lock horns while the afternoon session starts at 2pm. The semi-finals will be played on Friday with the finals and playoffs slated for Saturday.

The finalists in each discipline will qualify for the East Africa Games where Kenya will once again hope to cement itself as the region’s sporting giants by defending the overall team title for the fourth year running in Kigali, Rwanda in August.

Kenya successfully defended rugby 7s won by debutants Muhuri Muchiri, rugby 15s bagged by Laiser Hill Academy, hockey girls title retained by Sinyolo and hockey boys by debutants Kisumu Day in last year’s competitions held in Gulu, Uganda where the country bagged 11 gold medals, seven silver and 10 bronze.