Global leaders in flower bouquet exports

Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than a bouquet of red roses. However, year over year, the value of global flower bouquet exports has been depreciating. Exports by country totalled $7.7 billion (Sh778.2 billion) in 2016, down by an average -7.3 per cent for all the exporters since 2012 Here are some of the top flower bouguet exporting countries, according to World Atlas and World’s Top Exports, an independent education and research website

Netherlands

The country exports two-thirds of the world’s flowers, many of which are tulips and has a 52 per cent share in the global market. The country also auctions a major portion of its produce and the country is able to generate revenue of $ 3.2 billion (Sh323.4 billion) because of the flower industry.

The country is facing a lot of competition and hence it is trying hard to reduce the cost of production so as to supply the flowers at lower price to the buyers.

Columbia

The country has a 15 per cent share in the global market. Roses were the primary export flower, at $365 million, followed by carnations at $156 million (Sh15.76 billion) and chrysanthemums at $147 million (Sh14.85 billion).

It grows 8,000 hectares (20,000 acres) of flowers under greenhouse conditions while 1,000 hectares are produced outdoors, under rainfed conditions The major portion of the flowers is exported to the United States.

The country majorly produces roses along with orchids, anthodium, and bird of paradise. The flower production in Columbia started in the 1990s after US decided to put a stop to the import of cocoa from the country.

Ecuador

With a global share of nine per cent in the market, export from the country has grown significantly in the recent years. The produce majorly contains Limonium, Liatris, and Gypsophila. The country has a land area of 2,000 hectares which is used in the production of the flowers.

The country exports its produce to the US, Canada, Italy, Russia, and Germany. This is in addition to Switzerland, Spain Argentina and France. Around 100,000 people are employed in the Ecuadorian flower industry, half of them being women.

Kenya

Flower farming in the country is the most developed sector and accounts for about 40 per cent of all horticultural exports.

Kenya is the lead exporter of rose cut flowers to the European Union (EU) with a market share of about 38 per cent. The country is known for different varieties of flower it exports.

The share in the global market is at seven per cent, which is quite a significant number. In addition to EU, a portion of the produce is also exported to the US and Russia.

The country has a sunny climate which basically helps in increasing production and the country is able to keep the cost of the product low as it does not have to always use greenhouses for the production of flowers.

The flower industry also creates a lot of employment opportunities as it employs 500,000 people. Kenya is also the biggest supplier of roses to Australia and Japan.

Belgium

As per the statistics, the country holds a share of three per cent in the global export market and the country mainly produces roses. The country has many greenhouses where these flowers are grown.

This ensures a great quality of the flowers that are imported from the country. Belgium has a lower cost as compared to other countries and one of the major reasons for such a low cost is global competition. The lower price in the recent years has somehow stagnated the growth of the market.

Ethiopia

The country has two per cent share in the global export market, and it is one of the biggest exporters in Africa. The country earns more than $550 million (Sh55.6 billion) from the export.

The production is not just restricted to one species of the flower but a variety. Climate complements the growth of various flowers.

Floriculture contributes almost 80 per cent of the total foreign revenue earning. The industry has also created over 180, 000 employment opportunities out of which 85 per cent are taken up by women.

Malaysia

The country has one per cent of global market share in terms of flower production. It mainly produces orchids, temperate flowers, and other lowland flowers and they are exported to various parts of the world.

It has a huge land allocated for flower production which helps it hold the rank. A major portion of the produce is used for internal consumption but a significant produce is also exported to other countries.

Italy Known to be the powerhouse of Floriculture, Italy’s flower and plant trade has an approximate turnover of 3 billion Euros (Sh372.16 billion). One fifth of this is export trade.

Italian

Plants and Flowers has around 20,000 producing companies which provide 110,000 jobs. The country exports most of its produce to the European Union and as per the information available, Italy mostly produces roses and carnations.

The roses produced in Italy include the roses of different variety and this helps the country in holding the strong share in the market. Italy majorly exports the produce to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Austria.

Germany

Germany, which has the highest level of economics in EU, is also one of the largest markets of fresh cut flowers in Europe. The average German inhabitant spends around €50 (Sh6,203) for flowers a year.

The country also has one per cent of global market share and the country majorly export bouquets. The country has also seen a tremendous growth in the sector. It is also known that the country is self-reliant and hence it does not import any flower.

However, it does not supply Europe as much as the Netherlands, which is Europe’s largest supplier. It also only provides Germany with 36 per cent of all production preferring to source its own cut flowers from the Netherlands like many other European countries.

Israel

The country has one per cent of global market share. The country has highly developed technology in terms of agriculture. The country also has an amazing climate to support the growth of the flowers.

As per the weather report, the country has over 300 sunny days in a year and winters in the country are also warm. The country exports most of its produce to the European Union market.

The country majorly produces anemones and peonies. In terms of monetary benefits, the country earns over $200 million (Sh20.2 billion) every year.