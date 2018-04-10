Mt Kenya leaders should douse 2022 poll fever

Njonjo Kihuria

A few weeks ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga shook hands in a pact to dissipate post-election tension and foster a new path to peace and reconciliation.

That Handshake (now a proper noun for the proportions has gained), may have been a simple demonstration of newfound camaraderie by erstwhile foes, but it has taken a life of its own, with ripple effects far beyond Harambee House where it happened.

The Handshake’s initial effect was to bring down the post-election fever arising from the disputed August 2017 presidential election, the subsequent, unprecedented re-run and the attendant mayhem.

The political rhetoric and skirmishes had brought the country literally to a halt and forced the economy onto its knees. Lives were lost, businesses destroyed, companies closed and many lost jobs and livelihoods.

But the truce calmed down things between Uhuru and Raila to a level unimaginable just a day earlier. Not even the Miguna Miguna deportation saga could shake the Handshake’s pacifying effect.

Uhuru appeared spurred by new impetus as he announced his ‘Big Four’ strategy to transform the economy and the wellbeing of the people by the time he leaves office.

But, that mention of 2022 has taken on another dimension, especially by some leaders of the ruling Jubilee, who appear to have taken the Handshake as a cue to plunge into campaigns for the next election.

Instead of helping accelerate the President’s blueprint for industrialisation, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security, the leaders seem just bent on pushing the Uhuru succession agenda.

While Deputy President William Ruto has asked them to stop the 2022 debate, the Mt Kenya cabal has taken to attending his public meetings to express their support for him.

As Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu noted at the weekend, some of these leaders are trying to convince Ruto that there is a problem in Central Kenya and he should send them to fix it.

Those behind this early campaign appear to be telling the people of Mt Kenya region how they must vote. In Kirinyaga county, the post-Handshake effect has seen pre-mature positioning for political supremacy, with Governor Anne Waiguru and Women Rep Wangui Ngirici fighting it out.

While touring the county last week, Ruto ran into a cacophony of hecklers. In Murang’a county, Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kangata are locked in another supremacy contest that does not augur well for development.

Leaders from Central should heed Ruto’s call to desist from focussing on 2022 for now. They should instead concentrate on doing their work which includes delivering services to the electorate.

In many parts of the country, citizens complain daily about poor services in health, infrastructure, water provision, garbage collection, security and many others. These are the issues that should occupy the minds and bodies of the leaders be they MCA, MPs, senators or governors.

They should set their sights on fulfilling the President’s wishes for the citizenry and thus imprint an enduring legacy. Time will come for them to assure Ruto or any other candidate of support. If they ignore wise counsel, they could live to beg for a handshake with a dissatisfied electorate. —The writer is a freelance journalist