Mugabe vilified despite long heroic struggle

Hukka Wario

My tour of diplomatic duty as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe from 1998 to 2002 gave me a glimpse into the life of President Robert Gabriel Mugabe. Zimbabwe derives its name from its unique stone monuments of Mashvingo.

Pronounced Mashingo in Chi-Shona, the largest stone structure in Africa south of the Egyptian Pyramids. Zimba means a big house, -bwe means stone Jumba ya mawe.

The Big House of Stone is rich. It has one of the best arable lands in Africa and buried under its soil, numerous precious metals that include gold, iron ore, diamonds, uranium, copper, platinum, counting to not less than 14 minerals, not to mention the water endowment of the river Zambezi, one of the largest rivers in Africa which features the iconic and spectacular Victoria Falls and the Kariba Dam.

White owned ranches are enclaves of privately owned wildlife sanctuaries which are preferred destinations for sport and trophy hunters or licensed white poachers.

This is a lucrative source of income for white farmers and ranchers. It is this big rich House of Stone that Mugabe became a custodian and a steward of as President and Commander-in-Chief.

Zimbabwe attracted over 200,000 white settlers like a magnet. They were part of a contingent that settled in British Africa as World War Two veterans.

Out of these, 4,500 white commercial farmers owned 70 per cent of the best arable land in the country. Indigenous Zimbabweans lived on the periphery of the white economy, dispossessed of their ancestral lands, living in dustbowls of infertile, scrublands and selling their labour to white settlers for a pittance.

In 1965, under the premiership of Ian Smith, white settlers had the audacity to make a Unilateral Declaration of Independence or UDI from Britain.

This would put Zimbabwe under white minority rule, akin to apartheid in neighbouring South Africa. After a bloody, protracted 15 year guerilla war, Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980. However, it was a kind of independence different from that of Kenya in 1963.

Both countries had their independence talks brokered at London’s Lancaster House. Kenya earned full independence including the transfer of land. Zimbabwe earned its independence without the transfer of land. It was agreed that land would be transferred ten years later.

In 1990, Britain reneged on its promise of land transfer — a classic case of betrayal of trust in Paradise. Mugabe was stunned. How could they? He was ready to mount another guerilla struggle, or chemurenga. What is independence without the land?

“We will have no mercy for white people regarding the land. They cannot own our soil,” Mugabe said. The stage was set for a bruising battle over land between whites and blacks. The vitriol of white supremacists was unleashed on Mugabe.

The Western-owned media vilified and demonised him as a dictator who stifled democracy in Zimbabwe and stayed too long in power. They said he grabbed land from white farmers who were the backbone of the country’s economy and distributed it to his cronies.

They propped up and generously funded an opposition, Movement for Democratic Change, MDC. Mugabe went on the offensive; he went on to transfer land from white farmers to indigenous Zimbabweans to the chagrin of the white settlers and their Western backers.

The West, using its powerful media declared total war, a blitzkrieg on Zimbabwe. They imposed crippling economic sanctions, targeting not just the country but individuals and families linked to Mugabe, curtailing movement and international travel and sending the Zimbabwean dollar into free fall and inflation through the roof, hoping the resulting disenchantment would trigger his fall.

The application of sanctions by the West made Zimbabwe’s membership of the Commonwealth untenable. Mugabe decided to pull Zimbabwe out. Mugabe was accused by critics of violating human rights and violating voters’ rights by not holding free and open elections.

What I observed during my tour of duty is that elections were conducted freely and openly and held regularly. But the fact that Mugabe won all the time did not go well with his enemies. Mugabe’s friction with white supremacists touches a raw nerve.

They detained him for ten years from 1964 to 1974. During that time, his three year old son, Nhamo Mugabe died in Ghana of illness. Mugabe was denied permission to attend his son’s funeral.

And as a good steward and custodian of his country’s resources, he felt obligated to protect the Rich Big House of Stone from modern day Ali Baba and the more than Forty Thieves. This was Mugabe’s nightmare against which, he should be understood. —The writer is a former Kenya ambassador to Zimbabwe