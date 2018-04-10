Former MCAs to go home empty-handed

Most members of the first Nyamira County Assembly may not receive their gratuities after they were surcharged over falsified mileage and irregular sitting allowance claims.

Auditor General Edward Ouko’s reports of the years ended June 30, 2014, 2015 and 2016 formed the basis of the move to surcharge all the errant MCAs, who may have received cash through dubious claims.

The action of recovering the monies from the errant MCAs has become the basis of a bitter dispute between the former representatives and the House’s authority as those affected want to be paid their gratuities without any severance.

Assembly Clerk Daniel Orina said a majority of the MCAs had several financial queries that were raised against them while they were in office, with many of them having pending loans and mortgages which must be recovered.

He said he was under instructions from the Auditor General’s office to ensure all government debts were recovered from the politicians.

“Some of them may end up not receiving anything because of unpaid loans and various items for which they must be surcharged,” he said.

The MCAs are demanding gratuity including withheld committee sittings allowances and office rent arrears, which according to their chairman James Mating’a (formerly of Kemera Ward) amount to about Sh33 million.

According to the auditor’s report, members of the inaugural Assembly may have pocketed around Sh100 million in illegitimate mileages, hospitality costs and falsified committee sitting allowances over the four-and-a-half years they were in office.

For instance, four MCAs claimed Sh4.5 million as extra mileage cost against the legitimate amount of Sh898,000 which is guided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).