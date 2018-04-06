Government moves in to bring sanity to troubled sport

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa has constituted a seven-member interim committee that will oversee changes in cricket.

The team which will have three-month tenure has the express mandate to handle the issues around Cricket Kenya registration as demanded by Sports Act 2013, effect constitutional reforms and set up an election timetable.

A meeting that was convened upon the CS meeting up a fortnight ago with cricket stakeholders agreed to have acting CK chairman Parli Sehmi to lead the appointed committee assisted by treasurer Ravi Kaur and Obuya Academy director David Obuya as secretary.

Under the umbrella of Team Mageuzi, the group had written to the new CS to take charge of the rocky situation at CK, which had faltered following mass resignations at the Board.

Former chairperson Jackie Janmohamed had stepped down following Kenya’s poor performances at the world stage, which saw them get relegated to ICC Division Three status early this year.

Present stakeholders reached an amicable agreement recently that the independent interim committee should have three members from Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA), three from stakeholders, two from CK and retired international David Obuya.

Other notable appointees to the independent interim sports committee include NPCA chairman Tom Tikolo, ex-international player Tito Odumbe, media personality Omole Asiko and Kenya Umpires and Scorers Association (KUSA) secretary Walter Trenk.

Other representatives in the team are Sukhbans Singh and Rajesh Patel. However even before the committee gets down to work proper, murmurs are already swirling in the corridors of the sport.

According to a delegate from Coast Cricket Association who did not want to be named owing to sensitivity of the matter questioned the inclusivity of the team.

“It would have been wise if all provinces formed a part of this committee. That gender balance is lacking leaving a lot to be desired and the ministry should have looked at all angles for everyone to benefit,” said the source.