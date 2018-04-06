CoG committee meets to acquaint itself on mining regulations

The Council of Governors (CoG) Committee on Mining, Water and Forestry is in Malindi to discuss the new mining regulations and the role counties shall play in developing the sector.

Present are CoG chairman and Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok (pictured), committee chairman and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Others expected to attend are Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Okoth Obado (Migori), Salim Mvurya(Kwale) and Isiolo’s Mohamed Kuti. Nanok said there are 18 counties which have mineral deposits saying that the forum aims at familiarising themselves on the Mining Act 2016 to regulate both solid and liquid minerals.

He said the meeting will enable them understand what is in the Act and work towards a formula for sharing of mining revenue. “The roles will enable counties develop regulations and develop legislation to support small miners,’’ he said.

Kingi accused the government of licensing companies to do research on minerals without the knowledge of the county leadership leading to conflicts.