Tame resource wastage, pilferage at parastatals

The latest report by the Auditor General Edward Ouko has, yet again, exposed glaring irregularities in expenditure of public funds by State corporations and constitutional commissions—the legendary avarice that is sucking the country to dizzying levels.

However, owing to the frequency with which the Auditor General has traditionally cited abuse of public funds and lack of adherence to the law relating to public expenditure, the report may have passed without much notice or failed to attract the fury it should from Kenyans.

Yet the auditor’s report is an indictment of criminal and improper accounting or overspending, enough to evoke disapproval of a culture that rules in many State agencies.

Even though the latest report is based on parastatals and other State agencies, a recent one focussing on county governments echoes litany of rapacious spending habits and the consequent massive loss of taxpayers’ money.

The report has names of usual culprits such as Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the National Lands Commission (NLC).

The Kenya Airports Authority, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the Agriculture Development Corporation (ADC) and the Children Welfare Society of Kenya have also been flagged by the Auditor General over improper spending or delayed accounting.

Worthy of note is that the report came out on a day that President Uhuru Kenyatta put Cabinet secretaries on notice, to either deliver on their mandate or face the consequences.

Senior State officers would be best advised to adopt proper governance practices and put affairs of their dockets in order. The President has stressed that his ‘Big Four’ agenda must be delivered diligently.

That he has taken several opportunities to put his team on high alert, attests to the importance he attaches to projects billed to define his legacy. Prudent management of resources is one way of ensuring strong grounding for public programmes.

Some of the agencies highlighted are key pillars in delivery of the ‘Big Four’ agenda, such as Kemsa (health) and ADC (agriculture).

They must not be seen to wobble. All State entities must put their houses in order and heed the presidential directive. They must more prudently use resources to enhance service delivery.