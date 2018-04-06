Miguna airport saga and the power of pictures

How often do we take the power of the visuals into consideration in exploring public discourse? Frozen in time pictures capture the moment and rather than scream their message, they allow the audience to do the interpretation and the talking.

If well framed, the message can remain loud and screaming for generations to come. May be this is one lesson the government should have taken into account in lawyer Miguna Miguna’s deportation saga. The former Nairobi governor candidate can be loud at times, but in the airport confrontation he become even louder both in visuals and audio.

There are many images that capture the various moments he went through and while he is the only one in the frame, inadvertently the mind goes to his protagonist—the government.

But let us recap the story to put it into perspective. Miguna is a trained lawyer who acquired his qualifications in Kenya before moving to Canada and acquiring citizenship of the country.

With an activism background that dates back to his university days, Miguna has been in politics for essentially the whole of his life. He is seasoned in the trenches.

That is how, as a young man after disagreeing with the powers that be, he found himself in exile in multiple countries before settling in Canada. Then somehow in the reign of the erstwhile President Kibaki, Miguna made his way back to Kenya, and joined the government advising the then Prime Minister Raila Odinga whom he would later fall out with.

But they seem to have made up later and Miguna swore in Raila as the people’s president. He swears that is where his current problems with the Jubilee administration started.

He was arrested, moved from station to station before being deported to Canada. But he swore he would return. A promise he fulfilled on March 26. In the battle of the visual images, Miguna appears to have caught the government flatfooted. There are now numerous images of Miguna that continues to play in the public mind— but hardly any image of the government.

Picture this: The first shot is that of Miguna walking from the Emirates aircraft that flew him to Nairobi. He looks a happy man even jabbing his fist into the night air.

Then the images of him marooned by security agents and his legal team. In one image he flashes what looks like his national identification card. In these images he is wearing his signature hat.

Then there is the image of Miguna being dragged by possibly half a dozen plain clothes policemen while Raila watches. Then there are the visuals of Miguna, now bundled into the aircraft but he is protesting that he will not travel. He at one point punches the pilot door.

After those dramatic pictures, the next set are of Miguna being held in a toilet, where has washed what looks like face towels.

The next image of Miguna is a tired looking man, sitting at the Dubai International Airport, seemingly supped of all energy. The picture is grainy, his signature hat missing and nowhere in the picture. (Note that in visual presentation that cap alone is sufficient to evoke images of Miguna).

Eventually there is the picture of Miguna with his back to the camera. He is accompanied by a man in suit but who is much shorter than him, and two seemingly security officers wearing khaki uniform with one wearing a reflector jacket marked Emirate airlines.

They all have their backs to the camera. The men in khaki are carrying what must be Miguna’s bags. Probably the final image is of Miguna lying in a stretcher, a beaten man.

This battle certainly has two sides. The government is the protagonist while Miguna is the antagonist. While the public is presented with the various images of Miguna, he has in a sense succeeded in packaging and framing his protagonist whose picture is missing.

This is a battle where the symbol of the challenger cannot be captured since it is missing. The security personnel in civilian clothes don’t present the image.

The closes one comes to getting that image is when the courts demand that Interior Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinet and Director of Immigration, Gen Gordon Kihalangwa should appear.

But the public is denied that picture when the three don’t show up in court. This is a visual drama that Miguna dominates and somehow succeeds in packaging himself as the underdog and victim.