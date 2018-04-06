Six Kenyan firms drive continent’s integration

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

Six Kenyan companies have been listed among African businesses that are playing a critical role in driving economic integration in the continent, in the wake of renewed efforts to increase intra-Africa trade.

Safaricom, Bidco, Tecno Brain, M-Kopa, Equity Bank and Nation Media Group have been lauded for overcoming longstanding geographic, geopolitical, transportation and infrastructure barriers to drive economic integration.

A report by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Pioneering One Africa: African Corporations Trail-Blazing Across the Continent, argues that while fragmentation in many forms remains a major problem for businesses in Africa, economic integration is not only taking place, but also gathering speed.

“Fragmentation in Africa is much greater than anywhere else in the world and it adds significantly to the economic challenges facing countries that typically lack the critical mass to compete globally,” said Patrick Dupoux, BCG Senior Partner and co-author of the report.

Non-tariff, tariff barriers and lack of political goodwill have for long remained an obstacle for regional integration and intra-Africa trade. “Despite these barriers, we see more signs of economic integration with each passing month, quarter and year. The primary drivers come from within the continent, led by African business.

Africa invests more in Africa, Africa trades more with Africa, and Africans travel more to Africa,” said Dupoux. Between 2006–2007 and 2015–2016, the average annual amount of African foreign direct investment-money invested in Africa by African companies-nearly tripled, from $3.7 billion (about Sh373.9 billion) to $10 billion (Sh1.01 trillion).

Over the same period, the average number of intra-regional mergers and acquisition deals each year jumped from 238 to 418, with African-led transactions representing more than half of all African deals in 2015.

Meanwhile, average annual intra-African exports increased to $65 billion (Sh6.57 trillion) from $41 billion (Sh4.14 trillion), and the average annual number of African tourists (Africans traveling in Africa) rose from 19 million to 30 million.

African tourists made up more than half of all tourists on the continent between 2015 and 2016, the survey indicates. BCG identified 150 companies that are blazing a trail toward a more integrated Africa.

They consist of 75 Africa-based companies and an equal number of multinationals that have established impressive track records in Africa and are contributing to further integration.

The African pioneers come from 18 countries on the continent. Thirty two are based in South Africa,10 in Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria are each home to six, four are from Egypt, and two each come from Côte d’Ivoire, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

The latest developments symphonise with last month’ African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) pact agreed on in Kigali, Rwanda by African heads of states.

Kenya is among 27countries that have just signed the protocol and with the Industrialisation Cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed having already tabled a bill in parliament endorsing the pact, Kenya could become among the first African countries to offer legal backing to the continental trade deal.

Both African companies and multinationals are making acquisitions in Africa, giving them quick access to new assets, markets and customers.