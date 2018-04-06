EACC graft report leaves Murang’a in accountability dispute

Two Murang’a county lawmakers on Wednesday differed in public over how to handle alleged graft in the county. Senator Irungu Kang’ata and Women’s Representative Sabina Chege took divergent views on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) report that labelled the county as the most corrupt in the country.

They were speaking at a tree-planting exercise at Moi Primary School. Kang’ata, who suggested a “militant” approach, said: “We are tired of empty talk and no action. It is time EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala started convicting the culprits.

We will fight corruption in the county to the bitter end.” Chege preferred a cautious approach backed with facts that would unearth the culprits.

She said EACC should pinpoint the corrupt elements and deal with them instead of condemning the entire county. She challenged Kang’ata to use the laid down procedures in the Senate to fight corruption in the county.