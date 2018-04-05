KCB inject further misery in Nakuru’s NSL venture

Barry Silah @obel_barry

KCB compounded Nakuru All Stars problems by beating them 2-0 in a National Super League (NSL) match at Camp Toyoyo yesterday.

Dennis Gicheru and Simon Munala scored in either side of the halves for the bankers to take John Kamau’s team tally to 20 points condemning the visitors to their 10th straight loss.

The midday encounter saw the KCB forwards testing the shaky rear of their opponents especially through quick attacks. As early as the ninth minute, the deadlock was broken when towering defender Gicheru poked in a loose ball off a corner by tireless Kennedy Owino.

Offensive midfielder Owino was a revelation for the bankers as he dictated play with his hard running and swift solo takers. Just before the break, All-Stars tactician Ezekiel Akwana made two quick tactical substitutions pulling out Joseph Esinyenu and Joseph Chege.

Only Robert Arot and Jackson Oduor attempted efforts towards Tanzania custodian Juma Mpongo but otherwise the KCB defence stood tall. Second half changed in terms of tempo as both teams stepped on the gas.

All-Stars pressed the harder forcing the KCB backline to be alert. Substitutes Joseph Luchenga and Peter Thiongo proved troublesome at moments but ultimately the final balls went begging.

KCB also got their opportunities courtesy of the marauding Chrispinus Onyango and Munala who in the 77th minute combined brilliantly for the second goal.