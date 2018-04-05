Brookside enhances championships sponsorship to Sh90m

Brookside Dairy has announced an enhanced sponsorship over the next five years for the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA).

This is the highest amount of sponsorship the since the dairy came on board over five years ago this time increasing the sponsorship by 50 percent from Sh60m to Sh90 million.

Brookside Dairy Marketing Manager, Peter Wasonga said the firm is on the forefront to ensure the talented players taking part in the competition are instilled with discipline which will help them focus and have a balance in their future lives.

“We are grateful to be a partner again in this year’s Brookside term 1 games, the sponsorship will go towards kitting all of the participating teams and the upgrading of the playing infrastructure and stationery.

We want to give the students a platform to discover their sporting talents and showcase it in a national platform full of various sports discipline scouts,” said Wasonga yesterday during the cheque presentation ceremony.

KSSA chairman Peter Orero noted by ensuring we balance sports and academic in the students ensure we have an all rounded generation.

Term One Games run from April 10-15 with schools from the 47 counties converging at the Kangaru Secondary School in Embu County expecting to secure a date to go to Rwanda for the East African championship.

Meanwhile, basketball boys’ defending champions Laiser Hill begin their title defence against Chavakali in the Pool B preliminaries.

Baptist and N.E. have been included in the group. Upper Hill, who failed to impress in last year’s contest finishing second, will face off with Kisumu Boys in their opening Pool A match which also incorporates hosts Kangaru and Aga Khan.

In the girls’ category, Kaya Tiwi from the Coast will be hoping to retain the title when they play against Tigoi in their opening fixture before taking on Loreto in the second clash of Pool B.

Moi Girls, Northerns and Barchondo are also in the group. Buruburu Girls who finished the competition at fourth place will expecting to right their wrongs in their preliminary group A matches.

Nyamira, St Brigids, Nyamira, N.E. will be competing in the same group. In rugby, winners Kakamega will be up against Nairobi School, Galana and Lasier Hill in Group A preliminaries. Pool B consists of Upper Hill, Alliance, St Mary’s and Kangaru.