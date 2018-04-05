People Daily

Learn how counties work to release funds on time – Treasury told

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has challenged National Treasury senior staff to acquaint themselves with how counties operate to understand the challenges they face when they delay disbursement of funds.

He said some counties have been unable to make even a simple financial undertaking because of lack of funds. The former Senator said senior government officials think that things are going on well out there simply because everything is going on well in their offices.

“I was once a senior government official serving as Permanent Secretary and I used to think that things are good out here until I became a governor,” he said.

Lonyangapuo spoke in Nyeri yesterday during a courtesy call to Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga before proceeding to Nyeri High School where he was the chief guest during the school’s prize-giving ceremony. Kahiga said the greatest challenge has been shortage of funds because of late disbursement.

