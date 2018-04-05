Amina orders dons back to work as union dig in on salary deal

Mathew Ndung’u and Robin Obino @PeopleDailyKe

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed has told lecturers, who are on strike to resume teaching saying they were acting in contempt of court.

She said that lecturers unions have been served with court orders directing them to go back to class and urged them to have interests of learners at heart.

The CS, who has been silent on the matter said her delay in addressing the matter has occasioned by a delay in the release of human resource data which will assist her ministry in bargaining the best offer for all university staff.

Amina made the order on a day that the lecturers held countrywide demonstration to push the government to honour their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) members had camped outside the Education ministry offices at Jogoo House for more than three hours, before police lobbed tear gas canisters at them.

The lecturers were later dispersed by anti-riot police. The lecturers and other university workers had walked from the University of Nairobi to the National Assembly and Senate building, before delivering petitions to the National Treasury and Ministry of Education offices at Jogoo House.