’Extraordinary’ Guardiola holds no fears for Klopp, Messi returns

Jurgen Klopp has no qualms about saluting Pep Guardiola’s ability to create “extraordinary” teams, but the Liverpool boss is convinced he can bridge the class divide when Manchester City visit Anfield for their Champions League showdown.

Having first gone head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the friendly rivalry between Klopp and Guardiola has its biggest stage yet as Liverpool face City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Two of Europe’s heavyweight managers, Klopp and Guardiola look destined to compete for the sport’s biggest prizes for years to come. But there is strong mutual admiration between the bosses, with Klopp unstinting in his praise for Guardiola’s ability to get his players to give life to his purist principles.

“His teams are always excellently positioned. He always has great teams which make excellent decisions,” Klopp told UEFA.com recently. “At Barcelona it was Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets, Lionel Messi and so on. At Bayern Munich he had fantastic players who made a lot of great decisions.

Now, with Gundogan, Silva, Aguero, Sane on the left wing, Sterling on the wing, Gabriel Jesus, they’re extraordinary.” Likewise, Guardiola is an admirer of Klopp’s commitment to an entertaining style of play, the Spaniard last season hailing his counterpart as “the best manager in the world for spectators because he creates teams to attack the back four”.

Despite their ability to thrill the neutral, Klopp and Guardiola had vastly different paths to Wednesday’s seismic encounter.

Klopp’s journeyman playing career took in stops at unglamourous outposts including Rot-Weiss Frankfurt and Mainz, while Guardiola played for over a decade in the rarified air of Barcelona, where the local boy made good became a Catalan icon.

