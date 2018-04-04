GSU, Prisons to feed on scraps after Cairo defeats

Timothy Simwa @timsimwa

Kenya’s representatives in the ongoing 2018 Men’s African Club Championship General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Prisons bowed out of the championship at the quarter-finals stage after losing to Egyptian sides Ahly Ahly and El Guish respectively in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

In what would go down as one the best performances at the championship from Kenyan men’s teams, the two sides recorded an impressive preliminary stage show, losing only one match out of five encounters.

Prisons lost to Ahly in their last Pool A match to finish second while GSU came in position in Pool D after succumbing to El Geish in their last match to set the stage for a Kenya versus Egypt quarter-final.

The paramilitary men were arguably the most outstanding as they refused to go down without a fight to bag a set at the quarter-final that ended 3-1 in favour of the Egyptians.

Ahly, who are the continental champions and title favourites, proved a stronger side in the first two sets in which they easily won 25-12 and 25-15 before GSU pulled one back in the third set that went down to the wire 28-26 to occasion a fourth one won by the Egyptians 25-10.

GSU have now been relegated to the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth position play-offs in which they will take on Egypt’s Aviation.

Meanwhile, Prisons were no match to EL Geish as they went down in straight sets 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-20) in the other quarterfinal and will play Ahly Benghazi of Libya in the play-offs.