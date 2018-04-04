Starlets welcome Uganda’s Crested Cranes with eyes on AWCON

Harambee Starlets start their journey to the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) today with a qualifying match against neighbours Uganda at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos today in the first of a two-leg first round encounter.

Coach David Ouma’s charges will be treading on familiar grounds when they meet Crested Cranes for the third time, the first two having ended in a 4-0 score line in favour of Kenya.

In their last meeting, during the 2016 CECAFA Women’s tournament held in Uganda, Starlets silenced Cranes in the full glare of home fans with goals from Mary Kinuthia, Esse Akida’s brace and a fourth from Corazon Aquino.

Their first meeting was a friendly match played in Kisumu two months to the CECAFA event. Starlets are going into the match on the back of a 3-0 win over Zambia’s She-polopolo, a side that beat them in COSAFA’s third place match.

However, Zambia’s squad missed key players including COSAFA top scorer Barbra Banda, skipper Noria Sosala and dependable defender Anita Mulenga.

“The Zambia friendly helped us identify the areas we need to work on ahead of today’s match. What came out is we needed to be more precise in delivering crosses and work through the wide areas.

We will make use of home advantage and control the game from the onset as a win for us is very crucial,” explained Ouma. Ouma’s squad is a blend of experience and youth and the coach will be banking on its versatility to go past Uganda and Equatorial Guinea and feature in their second AWCON, which will double up as the 2019 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile the Women’s Premier League (WPL) continued over the Easter weekend with four matches played, further tightening the title race as Oserian Ladies clobbered Mathare 7-0 to go second on the log with 15 points, same as leaders Thika Queens who have played a match less and have a superior goal difference.