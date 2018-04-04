Law enforcement agents keen to maintain bright start

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya Police’s unbeaten run will be put to test when they host ambitious Bidco United at Karuturi grounds in one of seven National Super League midweek matches lined up today.

Charles Omondi’s Police have enjoyed a good campaign so far and are currently fifth on the log with 16 points but will need to be at their best to beat Bidco.

The Thika-based outfit, coached by veteran Leonard Saleh, will be seeking to recover from their painful 2-1 loss at the hands of KCB last weekend.

The law enforcers will, however, be without three star players Patrick Oboya (hamstring), Jesse Mata (knee) and David Oluoch (ankle) who have minor injuries while bereaved Abraham Dawo returns from international assignment.

“My game plan might have been messed up by the injuries but we will still fight. My aim is to go for early goals and since we are at home, we will give it our all.

Dawo is keen to bid his departed mother a good farewell and he seems mentally prepared,” said Omondi. Meanwhile, bottom side Nakuru Allstars will in the space of five days be facing another tough side in the shape of KCB in the early kick off at Camp Toyoyo.

Winless Nakuru lost 1-0 to table toppers Western Stima last Friday at Afraha Stadium and it will not be easy against John Kamau’s KCB who are third in the table and still with a game in hand over their title rivals.

Elsewhere, Western Stima will take on struggling Administration Police in Kisumu while newcomers Coast Stima face second-placed Kibera Black Stars at Hope Centre.