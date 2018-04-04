Third biggest sporting bonanza gets underway in Gold Coast

Shortly after Prince Charles of Wales lights the Commonwealth Emblem to officially open the 21st edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia today, a number of Kenyan athletes will delve right into the fray in search of medals, glory and honour.

Kenyans watching at home will however, stay up late or wake up early to catch all the action for the next eleven days as Gold Coast, Australia, is eight hours ahead of East African Time (EAT).

Morning sessions begin at 9am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), which falls at 1:00am (Wednesday night) in Kenya. The opening ceremony, 6pm AEST will also fall during working hours in Kenya (10:00am Kenyan time).

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are the biggest in history, with the event boasting the largest numbers of medals and sessions ever seen in the games. The event schedule also incorporates para-sport events.

Carrara stadium will be the main athletics stadium and will also host the opening ceremony. Home to Hollywood blockbusters, Oxenford Studios features world-class film production facilities including Sound Stage Nine, the largest sound stage in the southern hemisphere on normal days. But the spotlight will be on sport at Gold Coast 2018.

Fans will witness dramatic scenes, loud cheers and unexpected twists and turns as Boxing, Squash and Table Tennis unfolds at the venue, located at the Village Road show Studios.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The event was first held in 1930, and has taken place every four years since then (with the exception of 1942 and 1946, which were cancelled due to World War II.

The most recent Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014. The Commonwealth Games were known as the British Empire Games from 1930–950, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games from 1954–1966, and British Commonwealth Games from 1970–1974. The games are overseen by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), which also controls the sporting programme and selects the host cities.