Deal stridently with breach on logging ban

The three-month moratorium on logging in water towers may have restrained brazen logging, but apparently some of those charged with enforcement are either looking the other way or actively helping in breach.

It is sad that there are some amongst us who will not stop at nothing for short-term self-gain, even when their pursuits imperil posterity.

It’s also unfortunate that pleas by conservationists that Kenyans take better care of the environment as insurance against unmitigated ecological disaster have gone unheeded.

Venerated conservationist and Nobel Peace Laureate, the late Prof Wangari Maathai, challenged us that to love mother nature and earth, man must love and take better care of the environment. We recently witnessed a ferocious drought, vanishing pasture and water for livestock, with rivers drying up.

Vegetation cover in our water towers, specifically trees that anchor ecological diversity, continue to be systematically felled for charcoal and logs the ban notwithstanding.

Logs worth millions of shillings reportedly being escorted by police were intercepted just the other day. Then reports emerged that bags of charcoal worth vast amount of cash were also nabbed and once again, police collusion was cited.

Complicity by law enforcement agencies,including forestry officers must be dealt with stridently and breach made expensive and painful.

The era of new Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko must be characterised by more resoluteness and conviction in dealing with the breach of laws. Agencies such as National Environment Authority (Nema), which perennially complains over inadequate resources, should be enabled to execute their mandate.

The administrative cadres must also be more vigilant. Currently, thousands of tree seedlings are being planted. We must make deliberate efforts to make them grow into trees to replenish nature. But even as the conservation narrative echoes to every corner of the republic, there are realities that must not be glossed over.

A large segment of Kenyan households depend on wood for fuel. What’s more, nearly 20 per cent use charcoal while 10 per cent use paraffin. Usage of both charcoal and paraffin are becoming untenable due to legal and cost factors.

Obvious difficulties spring up where ordinary folks have no alternatives to energy sources at their disposal. The ban also means timber merchants and related industries are now on the horns of dilemma.

Opportunity deficit often finds expression in unsustainable exploitation of natural resources. The message that Earth is actually very fragile hence the need to restrict adverse activities which imperil Mother Nature’s capacity to continue supporting man is one that must be unceasingly preached.