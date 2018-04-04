Kaguthi backs Waititu war on illicit brew

The former National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) boss Joseph Kaguthi has thrown his weight behind embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in his fight against alcoholism and illicit brews in the county, terming those fighting him as “enemies of the Agikuyu community”.

Speaking in Thika yesterday after a tour of the Mt Kenya Region, Kaguthi (pictured) said he is saddened by the state of affairs in the area adding that those opposed the governor’s move were ignorant of the peril alcohol was placing the community’s future.

“I have gone round the region and what I saw is really sad. Our community is being doomed to extinction. Our young men are being rendered impotent and useless by this scourge as we watch,” he said.

He said the situation bordered on a conspiracy to wipe out the Kikuyu community in a similar fashion that the Aborigines in Australia and the Red Indians in America were pre-disposed to alcoholism by foreigners with a view to destabilise and weaken them.

“Majority of the jobs are now being performed by women as our young men are too weak to do them or die young of alcohol-related complications,” he said. He appealed to the region’s clergy, elected leaders and community leaders to take up the responsibility to fight the menace.