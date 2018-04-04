Controversy of kissing children on the lips

A photo of celebrity MC Josiah Maveke giving his daughter a smooch on the lips stirred hot debate, some envying the action, but critics termed it as gross, weird and inappropriate

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Like most first-time fathers, the birth of Josiah Maveke’s daughter seven-and-half years ago brought mixed emotions. He was excited about the arrival of his daughter, even as he strived to figure out how to fit into the new role of a parent.

His devotion to his daughter knew no bounds as he spent most of his time with her, fed her and as the baby grew older, the two became best of friends. So much so that he would express his affection for her by giving her kisses on the forehead, the cheeks and even on the lips.

Yes, you heard that right; a kiss on the lips. “It was my way of showing my love and bonding with my daughter,” says Maveke. But as he later found out, what he describes as an innocent gesture was mired in controversy, especially after he posted a photo of him kissing the daughter on social media.

The issue of parents kissing their children on the lips attracts a fair share of discomfort. While those who do it argue that it is a way of expressing affection towards their children, others see it as completely inappropriate. It’s an ongoing parental and societal debate about how far is too far when it comes to physical contact between parents and children.

Last year, footballer David Beckham received backlash after posting a photo of him kissing his seven-year-old daughter on the lips. Those detesting the deed argued that it amounted to sexualising a child. James Mbugua, a child psychologist, says the most appropriate contact with a child is a hug and if it has to be lip contact, then it should be limited to just a peck on the cheek.

“The issue of kissing on the lips should never happen even if it’s between mother and daughter or father and son. That is going beyond boundaries,” he says.

Mbugua argues that a kiss on the lips is closely linked to intimacy and thus has a sexual connotation. For some parents who engage in this behaviour, it is a superficial way of compensating for their lack of involvement in their children’s life. “Parents try to win back children with such sideshows.

It may not be real love, they are probably absent parents and are trying to make up for the lost time,” says Mbugua.Yet even with these sentiments, Maveke is adamant that there was absolutely nothing wrong with his actions and his wife was unbothered by it as well.

“I did not start kissing her out of nowhere, it developed gradually since she was three months old,” he says, adding, “Babies are so adorable you want to hold them and kiss them.”

While for some people it may seem appropriate to shower a baby with affection in such a way, Mbugua says that it’s not justifiable. It’s not appropriate to kiss a baby on the lips regardless on their age. “Young babies undergo a phase known as the oral stage when all communication is centred on the mouth.

There is lot of stimulation on the mouth at that age as it is the baby’s expressive centre,” he says. As children grow up to around four and five years old, they also become sexually aware and begin to set boundaries.

At this age, smothering children with contact, especially kissing them on the lips feels inappropriate to them as they want privacy and personal space. It is an argument that Maveke substantiates. He stopped kissing his daughter on the lips when she turned four-and-half years old.

“One day, she came home claiming that a boy she was playing with had asked her to kiss him. I knew that I had to draw boundaries and from then, I only peck her. I have also made it clear to her that she should not kiss anyone or allow anyone to kiss her,” he says.

But whether the behaviour stops at one point or not, the damage may be long done and hard to reverse. It opens a floodgate for child molesters in the child’s life. “A relative or a predator may take advantage of the fact that the child considers kissing innocent thus, are unlikely to protest it,” says Mbugua.

Beyond socially affecting a child, kissing on the lips may result to serious health implications. A recent Finnish study shows that kissing children on the lips can give them cavities.

Mouth contact such as a peck was also responsible for spreading bacteria from parent to baby. Kissing children or sharing a spoon spreads cavity causing bacteria through saliva. It could also transmit infections like herpes and mouth sores.