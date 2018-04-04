Artiste Tony Mburu, former member of the MOG gospel group.

Tony Apparel is the name of my fashion brand.

It’s located at Jamia Mall shop F63. My collections vary from ready to tailor-made outfits for both men and women.

I got into fashion out of love for it and style. My passion for style and entertainment go hand in hand with my fashion house.

I can describe my style as deliberate, spontaneous and adventurous. I guess I would also say it is fashionably fun with a classy unique twist.

The most important component of my style is shoes. I have a lot of pairs. They are the icing on the cake for any outfit; they can make or break any given ensemble.

The weather inspires my outfit choices. When it is sunny and warm,I’m all fun and creative.

Every man should own a well-tailored suit, black shirts, designer perfumes and countless pairs of socks.

Flawed and right clothes affect how one looks. Fashion or style faux not only influences how one feels, but also chips on their personality. The right clothes obviously induce confidence.

Men make mistakes while shopping when they buy the wrong size of clothes and fail to dressing up for occasions.

My fashion rule when putting on an outfit is to sport what you are comfortable in. Simplicity is always the ultimate sophistication.

I do follow trends. Don’t we all? However, when you reach a certain age, you go for something that works best for you.

This season, I’m crushing on bomber jackets and the all-black style. Black goes well with everything.

Shiny suits are a no for me. They should never see the light of day.

I’m currently obsessed with my white round neck shirt. It works well with most of my outfits.

Anyone in their late 20s or mid-30s should learn to be themselves no matter what everyone else is wearing. Add a bit of colour and fun in your style as well.

My look is important because it’s an expression of what I love. It’s a way to show the world your inner personality. It’s the best way to show your confidence and creativity.

Colour profiling is very important when dressing. You should know what works well for you and your body type.

My secret style weapon is being adventurous and daring. Try new things once in a while and always embrace colours.