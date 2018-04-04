NATIONALNEWSPeople DailyPOPULAR

Court orders sodomy suspect held

Clement Kamau 1 hour ago
1,890 Less than a minute
Justice. Photo/Courtesy

A Kiambu court has issued a fresh warrant of arrest for a man suspected of sodomy. The suspect, who is an official of a non-governmental organisation, is accused of luring unsuspecting boys to join the non-governmental organisation under the guise of offering them financial assistance before sodomising them.

According to the police, parents of one of the victims reported the matter at Tigoni Police Station when their son disclosed that the suspect had sexually assaulted him alongside other teenagers.

Documents in our position indicate that the case was reported on January 17, vide Occurrence Book No. 17/17/02/2018. The victim was taken to hospital for medical check-up and it emerged that he had irreparable anal complications.

Related Articles

6 hours ago
1,997

Tharaka County Gov’t to install oxygen plant in Chuka level 5 hospital

7 hours ago
1,964

MOH concerned by low immunisation uptake for newborns

7 hours ago
1,969

Gov. Samboja proposes support for women led businesses through tenders

7 hours ago
1,974

Narosura Group Ranch meeting aborts due to tension over land