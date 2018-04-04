Court orders sodomy suspect held

A Kiambu court has issued a fresh warrant of arrest for a man suspected of sodomy. The suspect, who is an official of a non-governmental organisation, is accused of luring unsuspecting boys to join the non-governmental organisation under the guise of offering them financial assistance before sodomising them.

According to the police, parents of one of the victims reported the matter at Tigoni Police Station when their son disclosed that the suspect had sexually assaulted him alongside other teenagers.

Documents in our position indicate that the case was reported on January 17, vide Occurrence Book No. 17/17/02/2018. The victim was taken to hospital for medical check-up and it emerged that he had irreparable anal complications.