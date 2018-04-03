Brewers end bad run of form with victory over Leopards

Charles Thuku and Philip Yegon @PeopleSports11 A goalkeeping howler by Gabriel Andika saw a 10-man AFC Leopards lose 4-2 to Tusker in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Kericho Green Stadium yesterday.

Andika’s woes started as early as the fifth minute when his goal-kick was intercepted by Tusker’s Timothy Otieno before trickling into the net for the brewers’ first goal.

Then in the 32nd minute, Andika dug himself into more trouble after he clumsily brought down Otieno, one of Tusker’s two goal heroes, inside the box and was sent off besides Leopards conceding a penalty.

Taking the resultant spot kick, the former Gor Mahia midfielder made no mistake, beating Ingwe reserve goalkeeper Jairus Adira who had replaced defender Joshua Mawira.

Leopards’ Isaac Oduro converted the second penalty of the day in the 41st minute after Tusker fullback Lloyd Wahome fouled Matthews Omondi who was in a scoring position.

But Tusker, who enjoyed numerical advantage, had other ideas as Wahome latched onto Peter Nzuki’s cross to score the third goal on the half hour mark.

Two minutes later, Whyvonne Isuza reduced the deficit for Leopards with the second goal, a header from 15 yards out which beat Tusker custodian David Okello. Wahome scored his second goal for Tusker in the 75th minute after pouncing onto a free kick that had been spilled by Adira.

It was Tusker who settled first in the match with Otieno particularly a menace to Leopards defence and twice came close to scoring after making penetrating runs from the right flank.

Meanwhile, Zoo FC’s woes continued as they failed to win yet again after going down 2-0 in the hands of newcomers Wazito in the early kick off at the same venue.

Two first half goals from striker Pistone Mutamba ensured the visitors collected maximum points in a game that was characterised by a heavy downpour. Mutamba headed home the first goal before converting from the spot after a foul in the box.

Zoo’s Nicholas Kipkirui, Kepha Ondati and Isaac Kipyegon squandered several scoring chances in both halves as they hit the woodwork on numerous occasions.

That defeat saw angry Zoo fans leave the pitch disappointed with some demanding changes to arrest the situation lest they face relegation in what will be their second year in the top flight.

Zoo have only one win and a draw in their first eight league matches, leaving them bottom of the log with just four points and in danger of relegation even though it is till early in the season.