Deejays confident of spinning to National Sevens Series

Homeboyz RFC have now shifted focus to winning the National Sevens Circuit after successfully defending the Great Rift 10-a-side title in Nakuru last weekend.

The deejays beat Mwamba RFC 28-0 in Sunday’s final to make it two straight titles and head coach Paul Murunga wants his charges to build on that momentum and deliver the National Sevens Circuit crown which slipped from their fingers when Kabras Sugar won it last season.

“Nakuru 10s was like a preparation for the national sevens season as it largely involved players who feature in that event. Our preparations have therefore kicked off and the title defence means we are on the right track.

We have debutants on board and we hope to have one of the best sevens seasons of our careers,” said Murunga. Homeboyz put across four converted tries for the 28-0 win over Mwamba to defend the title that they won last season courtesy of a 22-0 win over Strathmore Leos at the same venue.

The match was also Mwamba’s first cup final in three years which gives the Kulabu faithful hopes of a change in fortunes in the near future.

En route to the cup finals, Mwamba had stopped Kabras with a 17-12 score, a win made possible by experienced fly half Kevin Atandi’s try in extra time after a 12-12 stalemate at full time while Homeboyz beat Menengai Oilers 29-5 in the other semi-final.

In the cup quarter-finals, hosts Nakuru were banished by the deejays with a 25-5 result, Oilers beat MMUST 5-3 while Mwamba and Kabras thrashed Kenya Harlequins and Blak Blad with identical wins of 19-0.

Action will return to Nakuru Athletic Club on July 21 when the 2018 National Sevens Circuit kicks off with the Prinsloo sevens.

The six-leg series will this season see Homeboyz host the Sepetuka sevens tournament in Eldoret in what will be the second round before Mwamba takes over the third leg, Kabeberi, in Nairobi.

Sevens rugby fans will then travel to Mombasa for the Driftwood tournament followed by Dala sevens at Kisumu’s Mambo Leo grounds and with the Christie sevens in Nairobi wrapping up the season in September.