Senate committee throws support behind Wa Iria’s hawking bill

Dinah Ondari @dinahondari

The Senate Committee on Tourism and Trade has thrown its weight behind a Bill by Nyeri Governor Mwangi Wa Iria (pictured) which is set to integrate hawkers into the formal labour sector.

The Bill, which among other things, seeks to have designated trading areas for hawkers and ensuring that hawkers pays taxes, is set to be published for debate in Senate.

Appearing before the committee last Thursday, Wa Iria said hawkers have been forced to sell their goods illegally, which also makes them prone to the bribery and extortion culture under local police and municipal authorities, besides harassment, heavy fines and sudden evictions.

“It is thus important that the government supports street vendors by protecting them from the routine harassment and extortion of money by police and municipal officials and make the economic activity of vending more secure for them.”

Once enacted, the Bill will also ensure that hawkers pay taxes to government. Wa Iria also argued that if passed, the proposed law will see cases of insecurity go down significantly, as it will cater for idle youth who are currently unemployed.

“The Bill has many benefits not only for the hawkers, but also for government as it will widen the tax bracket and also reduce instances of insecurity,” said Wa Iria. Chairman of the committee Charles Kibiru said the committee will adopt the Bill and spearhead its enactment.

“We will invite stakeholders to give their views after it is published.” Mercy Chebeni (nominated ) also supported the Bill saying it will contribute to the country’s economic growth through payment of taxes.

Langat Christopher (Bomet) said by designating official places for hawkers to trade, the proposed law will also shield big business such as supermarkets where hawkers flock to get customers to the disadvantage of the institution.