Counties owe us Sh2.8b for drugs, says Kemsa

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) says county governments owe it a cumulative debt of Sh2.8 billion.

Kemsa corporate director Waiganjo Karanja said the debt may, however, go up or reduce depending on dynamics including payment of the debt by some counties while at the same supplying others on credit.

“We are owed this much by various counties. It is, however, good to note these debts are not static and may change any time,”he said. He said most counties have begun settling their old debts, expressing optimism that all will clear their debts in a short period.

Karanja spoke yesterday during the flagging off of Sh65 million drugs consignment to Nyeri County government. He said the county has cleared all its debts, which promotes a conducive business environment.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who led the flagging off ceremony, said the drugs would be distributed to all county health facilities.

He added that the consignment would address drugs shortage, which had hit area facilities because of a delayed procuring process caused by late disbursement of funds to the counties.