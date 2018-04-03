Boost for Homa Bay farmers as Unga launches fish feeds

Unga Farm Care has launched its fish feeding products in Homa Bay, a move primed to boost fish farming. The company’s general manager, Dickson Jawichre, said the fish feed would be readily available to fish farmers in the area, hence enhance their production.

Jawichre said the quality of their products is good particularly for tilapia fish production, noting that it supports the growth of fish well. “The product has been certified and found to be appropriate for fish production. We have tested it with many farmers and the results are encouraging,” he said.

Addressing more than 120 cage fish farmers during the launch, the manager said farmers will be accessing the products at relatively fair prices compared to the imported fish feeds.

The feed floats on water, which makes it crucial for surface fish feeding. “We will ensure it is available to all fish farmers by supplying the local markets,” he said.

Unga Holdings Company Group Managing Director Nick Hutchinson said the product is sold in different packages for farmers’ convenience. “Farmers will be able to buy the product according to their required quantity,” he added.

The county Executive member for Agriculture, Aguko Juma, lauded the introduction of the product, saying fish farmers in the area face setbacks in supply of feeds, especially when they fail to get feeds of good quality. “We urge our farmers to go for products to add value to their production efforts,” he said.

He said the county government was committed to promoting fish production, noting that about 320 fishponds have been dug towards that course. He also encouraged residents to join fish farming in order to alleviate shortage of fish besides increasing their incomes.

“The county government has put in place regulations on fish caging in Lake Victoria to ensure the lake is not polluted. But we’re encouraging residents to adopt alternative methods of producing fish in the county so that overfishing is controlled in the lake,” added Juma.