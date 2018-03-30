Oserian, Mathare in maiden women league meeting

Third place finishers in last year’s Women Premier League (WPL) season Oserian Ladies will on Saturday host Mathare United Women in the biggest clash of the weekend as action enters round six. This will be the first time the two teams meet in the women’s league.

Oserian, previously paying in Zone B, finished second in their category behind zone winners and title holders Vihiga Queens and went on to win the third place playoff against the then Zone A’s Makolanders.

“We are well prepared for the match and going nothing short of a win. Coming off another hard fought win against Wadadia, the players are raring to go. However, we will tread carefully as we are meeting for the first time and do not really know what to expect,” said Oserian head coach Hudson Odari.

Oserian are fourth on the log with 12 points from five matches, having lost one match. They won their last encounter 3-1against Wadadia.

On their part, Mathare are ranked sixth after as many matches and are two points behind Oserian having recorded three wins, one draw and two losses. “I have no injuries and we are full house.

Dorcas Shikobe who missed our last match as she was away to Zambia with the national team will be available for the match. I am confident my players will do well,” explained Odari.

Mathare will also come into the match buoyed by their 3-0 win over Kisumu-based Palos Ladies last weekend while the latter host Trans Nzoia Falcons.