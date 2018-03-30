Heartbreak as para swimmer is dropped from team

The Coast sporting fraternity received a rude shock after learning of the dismissal of World Para Swimming champion Jack Isaac Ndale from the Commonwealth Games team.

Ndale 14, a Standard Eight student at Nyali School, was part of the team of individual swimmers expected to represent the country in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games, but coaches and schoolteachers say they were informed his name was removed from the list.

Nyali School head John Kombo termed the swimmer as star in the country’s swimming and therefore he should be reinstated in the Commonwealth team.

He participated in team selection in Kasarani and emerged the winner. The Paralympic star boasts of international medals from the Indianapolis competition held in 2017 in USA where he won a gold medal in the 100m individual category before also clinching third position in an international competition held in Mexico November 2017.

The boy has also clinched several gold medals at the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) novice competition majorly held in Mombasa. “We have been informed that our boy who was to participate in Commonwealth Games has been dropped.

It’s a shock to us and the sport fraternity because this boy is part of the team that was to participate,” said Kombo.

The swimmer’s father Tom said he learnt about his son’s withdrawal from Kenya Paralympics Committee secretary Elijah Otieno who informed him that his son was not among those set to represent the country but there was no genuine reasons.

“We were told by NOCK that the boy will not participate but they did not give reasons. We had made all arrangements including processing for his passport as they had instructed us,” said Kombo.