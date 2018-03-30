Deejays start tournament defence against Bull

Great Rift 10-aside rugby tournament defending champions Menengai Cream Homeboyz has been seeded tops in the upcoming rugby extravaganza to go down at the Nakuru Athletic Club over the Easter weekend.

Homeboyz will kick-start their title defence tomorrow with a match against Western Bulls at 9.00am, their second against Makueni at 11.56am and their last, which promises to be a thriller against Kenya Cup runners up Kabras Sugar and4.20pm.

Kabras Sugar proved themselves tough to mend in the shorter versions of the game, dethroning the deejays from the overall sevens circuit last season to become the defending champs to project a good show in the 10s version in Nakuru County over the weekend.

Strathmore Leos, Stanbic Mwamba and Kisii will extend their Kenya Cup season rivalry into the 10-aside affair. Mwamba’s Kenya Cup losses to Strathmore and Kisii will be a fuelling factor when they meet on Saturday during their pool stages. Joining the three is a championship side Menengai Oilers to complete the pool.

Mwamba will open their hunt with Kisii at 10.06am, play Oilers at 1.02pm and finish their quarter-finals hunt with Strathmore at 4.42pm.

Freshly crowned Kenya cup and Eric Shirley Shield champions KCB will headline Group C, which consists of University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine, Harlequins and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Hosts, Top Fry Nakuru pooled in a favorable group, should be able to land a cup quarterfinals ticket from a group, which consists of Blak Blad, Nondescripts and Impala. Nakuru 10s will undoubtedly command the rugby enthusiasts over the weekend after dates-clashing Kitui Sevens tourney was postponed to June 1.

Meanwhile, the Kenya U20 development rugby side earned a finals ticket, to face Barthes U-20 Africa south zone defending champions Namibia.

The stakes of the 11th edition finals hosted by the six times defending champions Namibia is crucial for Chipukizi who seek to return to the Junior U-20 world cup after nine years.

Chipu finishing as the runners up in the last three seasons in a row, leaves them as the best competitor for the defending champion whom this time around will be met by hardened boys who have featured in the Kenya Cup, ESS and Championship cups, playing against Kenyan seniors for their current rich experience in handling any pressure.