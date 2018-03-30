Saleh eyes win as his Bidco face former team KCB

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Bidco United coach Leonard Saleh will come up against his former employers KCB in one of the most exciting matches this weekend as the National Super League (NSL) enters round nine.

Veteran tactician Saleh (pictured) faces his former team today with both sides tied on 14 points, the former on a better goal difference while the latter has a game in hand.

However, getting one over his former employers will be least on Saleh’s mind as he seeks three points that will keep pressure on leaders Western Stima who face Nakuru Allstars today.

Both teams have resolute backlines which have collectively conceded seven goals in 15 fixtures in total. Saleh’s opposite number John Kamau is equally experienced, having coached Thika United for many years in the Kenyan Premier League, and has seen his side pick momentum, including last week’s 3-1 win over GFE 105, after a slow start.

Elsewhere, Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru will be hoping to keep their fine run going when they face FC Talanta after a convincing 3-1 win over Nairobi Stima last weekend while Talanta, who are 14th on the log, are coming into the match following a barren draw away to Modern Coast Rangers. Meanwhile, fast-fading Nairobi Stima face a tricky Isebania FC in Naivasha, both coming off losses.