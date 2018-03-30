Kayole out to rediscover old form in Super 8 Easter treat

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodger

Grassroots football fans in Nairobi are in for a treat in the Easter holiday as Super 8 Premier League have lined up eight matches during the long weekend.

At the legendary Ziwani grounds, a tantalising contest is expected when home side Team Umeme welcome former champions Kayole Asubuhi. Isaiah Omondi’s Kayole will be hoping to snatch three points from their opponents to secure their first win of the season.

The former champions went down 1-0 in their first match against Shauri Moyo Blue Stars before their clash against Technical University of Kenya (TUK) was called off when a section of rowdy fans invaded the pitch.

Victory for Kayole, who are placed 13th on the table, will not come easy, however, as Umeme began the season brightly, beating debutants Leads United 4-0 before playing to a barren draw with rookies Rongai All Stars to leave then in fifth place.

Umeme’s team manager Eugene Masbayi is also confident of a win and has told Kayole to expect a difficult match. “We gained relevant experience last season so teams should expect a different kind of opposition from Umeme this year. From the first two games, I believe the squad is capable of beating any opponent,” said Masbayi.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed NYSA, who played to a barren draw against Jericho FC last weekend, will be out for three points when they take on table-toppers Makadara Junior Sports Association in a tricky match.

Elsewhere, following their 3-2 away win over experienced Zamalek, new kids on the block RYSA will be looking forward to continue their winning ways when they visit Makongeni Sports ground to face fellow debutants Shauri Moyo Sportiff while winless defending champions Kawangware United search their maiden victory against Metro Sports at BP grounds.