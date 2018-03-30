Atwoli lauds NYS bus services plan

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions Kenya (Cotu-K) has lauded the government’s initiative to introduce National Youth Service (NYS) buses to public transport in Nairobi.

In a statement secretary general Francis Atwoli said the country’s transport system is not regularised by either government or welfare associations, adding that globally, it could only be in Kenya, where towns and cities including Nairobi that do not have a public transport system.

“The Central Organisation of Trade Unions wishes to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta and the government for the initiative to introduce public transport in Nairobi City by putting National Youth Service bus service on our roads,” Atwoli said.

He said Kenyans have suffered for a long time in the hands of gangs in unorganised matatu transport system, adding that cases of passengers being attacked and losing valuables while others are sexually harassed inside matatus are common.

At the same time, Atwoli demanded workers’ pay rise especially those working in the matatu sector saying that the operators have been very uncooperative.