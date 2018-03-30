NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

MPs want Tobiko to sack entire forestry board

A parliamentary committee now wants Environment Cabinet secretary Keriko Tobiko to dismiss the entire Kenya Forest Service (KFS) board on grounds for incompetence and abetting illegal forest activities.

At the same time, the committee learnt that the Hotel River café located inside Karura forest is owned by the wife of a senior KFS official.

At a meeting between Tobiko and the committee, the MPs asked the CS to focus on the board despite it having fired some individuals it found culpable of the destruction.

Led by chair Kareke Mbiuki, the committee claimed the board only acted after Tobiko cracked the whip and demanded that reforms be introduced in the sector to save forests.

“The board and the management of KFS are sleeping together. When reconstituting the board, know that the cartels are not only in the management but also in the board,” he said.

